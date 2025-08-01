Critical Review: Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equifax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84% FTI Consulting 6.82% 12.88% 7.90%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Equifax and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equifax and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 7 12 1 2.70 FTI Consulting 0 2 1 0 2.33

Equifax presently has a consensus target price of $285.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.70%. FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $175.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Equifax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equifax is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equifax and FTI Consulting”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $5.68 billion 5.23 $604.10 million $5.11 46.99 FTI Consulting $3.70 billion 1.45 $280.09 million $7.10 23.42

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than FTI Consulting. FTI Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equifax beats FTI Consulting on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

