Cwm LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 832.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after acquiring an additional 445,593 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,620,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,361,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,079 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,490,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,839,000 after acquiring an additional 108,512 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

