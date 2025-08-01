Cwm LLC Acquires 196 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,582,000 after buying an additional 411,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 871,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of STEP opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,663,481.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,800. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 199,741 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $11,968,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 491,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,455,593.44. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,144 shares of company stock valued at $25,370,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

