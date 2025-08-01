Cwm LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 476.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,972.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VIOG opened at $114.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

