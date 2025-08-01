Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1101 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

