Cwm LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

