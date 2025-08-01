Cwm LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWX stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

