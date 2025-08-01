Cwm LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

