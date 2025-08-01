Cwm LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 275.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 56.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 338,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

