Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $13.35 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

