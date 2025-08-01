Cwm LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,649,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 629,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ennis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ennis by 968.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $459.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ennis Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

