Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 48,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $151,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sabre by 2,384.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 238,434 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Sabre Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.43. Sabre Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

