Cwm LLC Sells 641 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

