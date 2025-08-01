DA Davidson Expects Reduced Earnings for California BanCorp

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California BanCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

California BanCorp Price Performance

BCAL opened at $14.99 on Thursday. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.21.

California BanCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.