DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of AMKR FY2025 Earnings

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

