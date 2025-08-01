Davis R M Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $690.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $651.22 and its 200 day moving average is $603.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.