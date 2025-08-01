Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.76 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.