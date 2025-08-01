Davis R M Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,160 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

