Davis R M Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

