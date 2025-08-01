Davis R M Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $543.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

