Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group trimmed its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Castellan Group owned about 0.13% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $46.18 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,782.51% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.115 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 148.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

