Desjardins Predicts Weaker Earnings for TFI International

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.58. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

TFI International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TFII opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in TFI International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.