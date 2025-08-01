DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $214.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $252.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.92. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 825 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,250. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $7,290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,059,473.08. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,127 shares of company stock worth $115,087,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

