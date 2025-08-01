EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

