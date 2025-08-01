EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,586 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

InMode Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $863.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 17.99%. InMode’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.