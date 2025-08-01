EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.07% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 158,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.58. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,661.40% and a net margin of 93.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.0153 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 145.0%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

