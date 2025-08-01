EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $4,065,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 264,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 44,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 62.58%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.