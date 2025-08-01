EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,217,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,342,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.