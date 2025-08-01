EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Barrett Business Services stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.90.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $526,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,352.80. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,470. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
