Eastern Bank Has $392,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $690.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $651.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

