Eastern Bank Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

