Eastern Bank Sells 3,052 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

