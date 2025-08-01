Eastern Bank Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at $293,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at $571,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QID opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

