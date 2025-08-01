Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IGM stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $118.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

