EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
Shares of EGP opened at $163.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.21.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.
EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.95%.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.