EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $163.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.95%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

