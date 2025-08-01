Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

