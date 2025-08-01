Elios Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elios Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average is $288.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

