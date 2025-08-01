Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,206,000 after buying an additional 210,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.12 and a 200-day moving average of $510.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

