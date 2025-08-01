Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

