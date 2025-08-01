Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $88.21 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

