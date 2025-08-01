Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,157 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.