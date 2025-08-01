Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,549 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

