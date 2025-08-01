Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 921.50 ($12.17) and last traded at GBX 915.50 ($12.09). 191,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 555,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910.50 ($12.03).

Energean Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 912.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.82), for a total transaction of £14,320,000 ($18,916,776.75). 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

