Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2025

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOGGet Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 921.50 ($12.17) and last traded at GBX 915.50 ($12.09). 191,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 555,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910.50 ($12.03).

Energean Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 912.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.82), for a total transaction of £14,320,000 ($18,916,776.75). 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.