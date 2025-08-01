Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 655,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,189.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela L. Tondreau purchased 4,200 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,576.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,043 shares in the company, valued at $504,008.04. This represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $710,656. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Energy Recovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.01. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

