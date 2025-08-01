Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,041 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Up 5.3%

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.