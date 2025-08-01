Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,697 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 274.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 230,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

