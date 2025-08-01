Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,961 Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EIC opened at $12.98 on Friday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

Eagle Point Income Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,136.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th.

About Eagle Point Income

(Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.