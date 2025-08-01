Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,195 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 241,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $19.90 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

