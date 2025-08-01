Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,674 Shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQSI. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 80,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQSI opened at $32.35 on Friday. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

