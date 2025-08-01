Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BanColombia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,099,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BanColombia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BanColombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BanColombia by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BanColombia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BanColombia Stock Down 0.8%

CIB opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. BanColombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

